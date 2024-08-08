CCPL to Resume Normal Operations on Friday, Aug. 9th

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches and offices will resume normal operations on Friday, August 9th following an extended closure due to Tropical Storm Debby.

Book drops and automated material returns will also reopen on Friday. Note that there may be a delay in the delivery of holds to branches as normal operations resume.

For more information on CCPL, visit ccpl.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For official storm updates and information, visit charlestoncounty.org or follow Charleston County Government on social media.