Charleston Area National Park Sites Close Due to Threat of Tropical Storm Debby

On August 5, 2024, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site have temporarily closed in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby and the safety of visitors and staff. All concession-operated ferry trips to Fort Sumter have been suspended and no special park use permits will be issued until further notice.

All closures will remain in place until severe weather passes, and the National Park Service conducts post-storm assessments to determine that employee and visitor facilities are safe. Status of the parks will be posted as an alert on the park’s websites.

If the storm track changes, the parks may issue a new advisory with updated status, including any lifting of closures. Please check “Alerts” on the park website for current information. The NPS Hurricane and Severe Weather Response has updates for all National Park Service sites.