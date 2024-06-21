Floppin’ Flounder 5K Run and Walk Draws Over 700 Racers to Sullivan’s Island

× Expand Credit: Phillip Guyton of True Light Photography

The Floppin’ Flounder 5K Run and Walk brought over 700 runners and walkers to Sullivan’s Island on Saturday, June 8. The race, which has been taking place on Sullivan’s Island for over 25 years, is a collaboration between the Charleston Running Club (CRC) and Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Department. Proceeds benefit the Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Department, CRC, and the Charleston Animal Society. There were 854 people registered for the race.

“It was our largest Floppin’ Flounder 5K Run and Walk in many years,” said Amy Lauren of the Charleston Running Club. “We had a great turnout.”

The race started on Middle Street and took racers on a route to Station 9, Station 20½, and Station 15 before finishing on Hennessy Street. Each participant was given a race T-shirt and a finisher medal. The top three overall male and female finishers were also recognized. The top male finisher was Daniel Gardner, who finished in 15:54, followed by Matthew DeMarco (16:06) and Aaron Kolk (16:11). The top female finisher was Bridget Walt, who finished in 17:55, followed by Rhian Purves (18:16) and Anne Cate Hollister (19:13).

The Peyton Moore award, in honor of Charleston Running Club’s youngest member, who passed away on June 4, 2013, was awarded to the fastest boy and girl under the age of 12. This year, Eli A. and Charlotte K. won the award. The Charleston Running Club’s next race, the James Island Connector Run, will take place in October.