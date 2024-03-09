Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter To Host Speakers on The Slave Dwelling Project

Expand Photo: Joe McGill of the Slave Dwelling Project sitting in front of a historic cabin

The authors of Sleeping with the Ancestors: How I Followed the Footprints of Slavery, Joseph McGill Jr. and Herb Frazier of the Slave Dwelling Project, will hold two special events on Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park.

The Slave Dwelling Project is dedicated to preserving surviving African American slave dwellings and seeks to change the narrative around the history of slavery in the United States.

On Friday, March 22nd, from 7 pm to 9 pm, at Fort Moultrie, guests can enjoy a campfire conversation near the Toni Morrison Bench by the Road memorial. They will discuss the Slave Dwelling Project’s mission to change the narrative of where enslaved people lived and share stories of Black men and women who built America.

On Saturday, March 23rd, at 11:30 am, a panel discussion at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center will focus on their book, which will be available for purchase. A book signing will take place following the panel discussion.

“Some of my ancestors lived in buildings like these their entire lives,” said Joseph McGill Jr. “There aren’t many of these cabins left and those that remain are in need of protection before they’re lost forever. Our future generations need to be able to experience the places that are so deeply linked to the lives of so many African Americans.”

The events are FREE, but advance tickets are required. Follow this link to secure tickets for one or both events: https://friendscnp.org/news- events/#events.

Information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park can be obtained at www.nps.gov/fosu or follow us on the parks Facebook page.