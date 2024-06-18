Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park Dock Replacement Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI)

The Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie Dock Replacement project was signed by the Southeast Regional Director on June 12, 2024. The National Park Service prepared an environmental assessment (EA) to examine alternative actions and environmental impacts associated with replacing and rehabilitating the docks at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. The National Park Service concluded that this action will not have a significant effect on the human environment, as documented in the FONSI.

The proposed actions were selected after careful analysis of resource impacts, consultation with Tribal Nations, the South Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, the National Marine Fisheries Service and review of stakeholder and public comments. A summary of the consultation, public involvement and the decision can be found in the FONSI.

Based on the analysis of the no action and two action alternatives presented in the EA, the National Park Service selected Alternative 1 as the proposed action for implementation at Fort Sumter and Alternative 1 for implementation at Fort Moultrie. The selected alternatives will include the construction of new docks and removal of the existing docks. The dock at Fort Sumter will be constructed adjacent to the existing dock and demolition of the existing dock will occur after the construction of the new dock is complete. The dock at Fort Moultrie will be constructed within the same footprint as the existing dock which will require demolition of the existing dock before construction of the new dock.

The docks at each fort are essential for transporting visitors and staff to the park. Both the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie docks have deteriorated and do not provide adequate accessibility for visitors and staff. Updated docks will be able to accommodate a variety of vessel types, improve the current structures to last another 30 years, and enhance visitors’ experiences with safe, continuous access to both forts. The National Park Service-preferred alternatives also account for climate change and increasing harbor traffic projections.

The National Park Service will also rehabilitate the dock at Liberty Square, which provides public ferry access to Fort Sumter. Proposed changes will improve safety and accessibility, while also enhancing visitor use.

The National Park Service provided the EA for public comment in January and February and held a virtual public meeting on January 24. To review the FONSI and for more information about the project, visit the project website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ SumterMoultrieDocks .

For more information on Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/fosu/ index.htm.