Fort Sumter & Fort Moultrie Celebrate National Park Week

× Expand NPS Photo: United States 33-star flag being hoisted by visitors at Fort Sumter.

Residents and visitors can this year celebrate National Park Week with Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. National Park sites across the country will celebrate National Park Week with special events and social media posts from April 20th to 28th, 2024.

This nine-day celebration of everything “parks” will be held at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center (1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island) and the Fort Sumter Visitor Center (340 Concord Street, Charleston). Learn about your national parks, what they have to offer, and the jobs that keep them going. All activities are free and entrance fees at Fort Moultrie will be waived on Saturday, April 20th.

Event calendar:

Saturday, April 20th - Fort Moultrie visitors can “Design-and-Dye A Flag” and Fort Sumter visitors at Liberty Square will learn about typical birds found at the park and receive “Grab-&-Go Bird Seed Balls.” Events are 10:00 am - 2:00 pm or while supplies last.

Monday, April 22nd – It’s Earth Day! Join a ranger at the Fort Sumter Visitor Center at Liberty Square for a conversation about our impact on the Earth and receive a “Grab-&-Go Wildflower Ball” from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm or while supplies last.

Wednesday, April 24th – It’s Career Day at Fort Moultrie. Join park rangers, archaeologists, park partners, curators, law enforcement, and more to learn what they do in the park. This will be a hands-on and interactive time with fun activities from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Saturday, April 27th – Visitors can take part in Junior Ranger Day and earn a Junior Ranger Pin and archeologist patch by working with the park archeologist. The event will be at Fort Moultrie from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm or while supplies last.

The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. For further event information call 843-883-3123.

Additional information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park can be obtained at www.nps.gov/fosu or follow us on Facebook.