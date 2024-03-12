Fort Sumter & Fort Moultrie to Commemorate the First Shots of the Civil War

Expand NPS Photo: United States soldiers in formation with rifles and gear

As many of you know, the American Civil War began in April of 1861 in Charleston and to mark this historic event, a commemoration is planned at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park on Saturday and Sunday, April 13th and 14th.

Visitors of all ages will learn how this event impacted and reshaped the country. At Fort Moultrie on Saturday, April 13th, there will be an encampment throughout the day. Ranger programs and rifle firing demonstrations will begin at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:00 pm. On April 14th there will be an encampment from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm.

This year marks the 163rd anniversary of the beginning of the American Civil War. On April 12, 1861, the first shots of the war were fired on United States soldiers at Fort Sumter. Living historians in period clothing will portray soldiers and civilians at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie to help provide insight into the tension filled days that preceded the war.

Fort Moultrie, located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island, is open daily 9:00 am - 4:30 pm. The entrance fee will be suspended at Fort Moultrie on Saturday, April 13th.

To take part in the activities at Fort Sumter you will need to contact Fort Sumter Tours for ferry tickets at www.fortsumtertours.com. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States from the American Revolution to the end of World War II.

For further event information call 843-883-3123. Additional information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park can be obtained at www.nps.gov/fosu or follow us on Facebook.