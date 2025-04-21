Georgia Teach Invitational Finish Time for the Buccaneer Men

Charleston Southern University’s track and field team made headlines at the Georgia Tech Invitational held in Atlanta, Georgia, this past weekend. The team not only brought home impressive individual results but also added four new entries to their all-time top ten record book. From powerful throws to strong distance runs, the Buccaneers showed skill and determination across events.

Shot Put Brings Podium Finish and New Record

One of the standout performances came in the shot put event. Michael Calhoun earned a third-place finish with a powerful throw of 17.16 meters (56′ 3.75″). His teammate, Odin Ferency, achieved a personal best of 16.15 meters (53′ 0″), earning the second-best throw in Charleston Southern’s history for the event. Their strong results highlighted the team’s growing talent in field events.

Javelin Event Sees Victory and Personal Best

On the first day of the meet, the Buccaneers had excellent results in the javelin. Aaron Pierce delivered a winning throw of 64.68 meters (212′ 2″), beating the runner-up by more than four and a half meters. Landry Polk also stood out by placing fourth with a personal record of 57.78 meters (189′ 7″), keeping him in third place all-time in school history.

Consistent Effort in the Discus Throw

Both Ferency and Calhoun competed in the discus as well. Ferency threw a solid 45.06 meters (147′ 10″), while Calhoun managed 42.72 meters (140′ 2″). Though not personal records, both throws contributed to a well-rounded performance in the meet.

Strong Showings in the 1500m Event

Charleston Southern had six athletes compete in the 1500m race. Griffin Gillespie led the group with a time of 3:48.42, finishing 16th overall. Martin Iriondo followed with a time of 3:50.39, earning the tenth-fastest time in school history. Collin Kleinhen was close behind with 3:50.55. Caleb Kenyon, Jaden Kingsley, and Liam O’Donnell also competed and added solid performances.

Men’s 5K Brings a Top-10 Finish

In the 5000m race, Zack Wedding was Charleston Southern’s best performer. He finished seventh with a time of 14:43.55. He was joined by teammates Zach Mickler, Lin Scott, Zaiden Lane, and Mason Raasch, who also took part in the long-distance event.

800m Adds Another Record Time

On Saturday, the Bucs competed in the 800m. Collin Kleinhen led the team with a time of 1:51.75, securing a top-three finish in his heat and earning the tenth-fastest time in school history. Gillespie and O’Donnell also ran in the event, adding more experience to their growing track careers.

Looking Ahead to the Charlotte Invitational

After an impressive weekend, Charleston Southern will now turn its focus to the Charlotte Invitational, their final regular-season event. The meet is scheduled for Friday, April 25, through Saturday, April 26. With momentum on their side, the Bucs are aiming to finish strong as the postseason nears.

The Georgia Tech Invitational proved to be a major success for Charleston Southern. With four new top-ten records, personal bests, and top finishes in both track and field events, the team is peaking at the right time. As they prepare for the Charlotte Invitational, there’s a clear sign of progress and determination. These performances are not just individual achievements but also a reflection of a program on the rise.

