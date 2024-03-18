Lowcountry Dog Model Contest is Open for Entries

Think your dog has what it takes? If you said yes, you should enter your dogs in the annual Lowcountry Dog Model Contest, which could get your pooch placed on the cover of Lowcountry Dog Magazine!

Go to Lowcountrydog.com/modelcontest through March 31st to enter. There is an $8 entry fee and each dog must have their own entry featuring recently taken, clear photos that show their face and their ‘modeling ability.’

A portion of all entry fees plus donations collected during the contest will go to help local rescues and shelters. Entering the contest also automatically puts you in a raffle to potentially win a $200 prize package.

"We are looking for true Lowcountry Dogs!" Alyssa Helms, Media Manager for Lowcountry Dog, said. “Some dogs just have that ‘it’ factor, but a dog who is good off leash, attentive, and motivated to please make the best models. Whether you are a purebred, rescue, puppy, or senior, all dogs are welcome to enter. We are always looking for talented and special dogs to showcase."

Out of the hundreds of entries, 40 dogs will be selected by ten judges to receive a professional casting photoshoot with Southern Vintage Photography (There is a small sitting fee, but you will receive one image for your use). Those 40 finalists will compete by popular vote on Lowcountry Dog’s website during the month of June using their new casting photos. Last year over 400 dogs entered and over 15,000 people voted.

The dog with the most popular votes from the Top 40 gets a cover shoot in the August 2024 Issue of Lowcountry Dog Magazine. The top 12 dogs will be 2025 Lowcountry Dog Calendar Models and each receives another professional photoshoot from Southern Vintage, and pictures may be purchased for personal use.

Full rules and entry form can be found at lowcountrydog.com/modelcontest .