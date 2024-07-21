Message From The Sullivan's Island Mayor

Dear Island Neighbors,

You have probably heard that after years of deliberation, we are finalizing a new section of the nature trail on the town’s protected accreted land. This section runs from Station 16 (where the first phase of the nature trail connects) to Station 18½ in front of the lighthouse. It runs parallel to the beach, mostly along pre-existing informal trails used daily by walkers, dog walkers, and nature enthusiasts. This provides an excellent educational opportunity to highlight the maritime forest and dune communities as the path transitions from closed canopy to scrub thickets to early successional dune communities, with some phenomenal views of and increased access to the lighthouse and ocean.

The rumor mill has incorrectly referred to the trail as a “boardwalk” project. Not true. The ¾-mile trail will comprise a sand path 6 to 10 feet wide, with two 20-foot sections of boardwalk to traverse two small areas subject to periodic flooding. The section of the trail between Stations 18 and 18½ will afford greater accessibility for people with mobility limitations, with two short ramps to connect the trail with the existing boardwalks that go to the beach. The sand trail in that 550-foot section will be covered with matting to make it ADA accessible.

The trail is 220-300 feet away from the nearest private property lines. A grand total of three small saplings, each no more than one and a half inches in diameter, had to be removed for the trail.

There will also be some way-finding signs, trailhead signs, and a few benches to permit users to sit for a spell to take in the views toward the beach. Some of the benches will be provided by a Boy Scout as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.

The project is primarily supported by a grant from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department. The funding opportunity was identified in the town’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan and pursued and awarded based on public comments about extending the initial nature trail to higher ground. The town’s matching funds are from hospitality tax proceeds, not property taxes. Hospitality tax proceeds may only be used for a very limited number of purposes, which is where this project fits.

I’m looking forward to the completion of this important new amenity and hope you will check it out when it’s finished, hopefully by September!

HURRICANE SEASON REMINDER

We don’t want to think about it, but if we were hit by a very severe hurricane and evacuation were required, re-entry to the island might be limited to residents and property owners in the aftermath. You will need to have a resident hang tag to get back, as the old red square windshield stickers are no longer accepted.

If you haven’t already picked up your resident-only hang tag for your car, please do so now, before you need it. They may be obtained at Town Hall upon the presentation of your driver’s license with your Sullivan’s Island address on it or a deed of ownership for Island property. These tags are for residents and property owners only, not visitors, guests, extended family, contractors, or employees.

SIGN UP NOW: EVERBRIDGE MASS COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM

The Town of Sullivan's Island has partnered with Everbridge to bring you up-to-date alerts (text and/or email) from the Police Department and the Water and Sewer Department.

Registration is free. To sign up, text our zip code, 29482, to 888777, or go to bit.ly/SIEverbridge.

Please consider getting this important service. (Check with your cell phone provider for fees to receive text messages.)

A CHANCE TO GET INVOLVED

The town is seeking residents interested in serving on the following boards and commissions: the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Design Review Board, and the Tree Commission. This is a great way to participate in your town’s governance, so please consider it.

For information and application forms, please go to bit.ly/BandCApplication.

All applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

FINAL REVIEW OF THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for review of the update to the town’s comprehensive plan on Wednesday, August 14, at 4 p.m. You can get more information via the link in the banner atop the town’s homepage, sullivansisland.sc.gov.

See you around the island!

Pat O’Neil Mayor 843 670 9266

Twitter: @oneilpm1

oneilp@sullivansisland.sc.gov