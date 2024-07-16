Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Participating in Duke’s Mayo Hot Tomato Summer

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina announced its participation in the fourth annual Duke’s Mayo Hot Tomato Summer, a culinary celebration of tomato season in the South. The 10-day celebration of an iconic southern duo - mayo and tomatoes - will take place July 18-28th across 6 cities - Charleston, SC; Charlotte; NC; Greenville, SC; Knoxville, TN; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA.

During this time, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will offer a special that features fresh, local tomatoes and Duke’s Mayo, while highlighting the flavors of Mex 1 that are inspired by Baja California. Our Carnitas Taquitos boast bold flavor with pulled carnitas rolled into corn tortillas with Mex 1 guacamole, local fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, Cotija cheese, and a house-made sun dried tomato mayo using Duke's Mayo.

