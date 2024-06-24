Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Sullivan’s Island Announces 4th of July Weekend Schedule

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites locals and tourists to drop in during July 4th weekend at their Sullivan’s Island location. In addition to running drink specials sponsored by Lalo Tequila, the restaurant will offer the following:

Friday, July 5th

Live music with Hans Wenzel starting at 7 pm

Saturday, July 6th

Surprise show with Droze and the Drift starting at 8 pm

Lalo Tequila tasting

Sunday, July 7th

Live music with Jerry Feels Good and AL B on the Sax from 1 pm to 4 pm

Oyster Candle Company will be on-site with their custom trucker hat bar from 11 am to 3 pm

For more information, visit the Mex 1 website or follow them on social media @Mex1CoastalCantina.