On Saturday, tennis won its fourth Big South tournament title in five seasons

Charleston Southern University’s women’s tennis team has done it again! On Saturday in Lexington, South Carolina, the top-seeded team won their fourth Big South Tournament title in the last five years by beating Gardner-Webb 4-1. With this big win, the Buccaneers have secured a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Dominant Performance Throughout the Season

Charleston Southern came into the tournament as the number one seed after finishing the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record in Big South matches. On Friday, they beat fourth-seeded Presbyterian in the semifinals to reach the final against Gardner-Webb.

Doubles Point Sets the Tone

The Buccaneers started the final strong by winning the doubles point. On court #2, Kassandra Di Staulo and Marina Skegro won 6-2. Then, Noa Boyd and Amila Jusufbegovic also won 6-2 on the top court to officially claim the doubles point, giving CSU an early 1-0 lead.

Singles Matches Seal the Victory

In the singles competition, Charleston Southern kept up the momentum. Marina Skegro was first to finish, winning her match on court #2 with scores of 6-2, 6-1. Then, Emmie Moore delivered a solid 6-4, 6-1 victory in the topflight. The championship-winning point came from Noa Boyd, who won 6-1, 6-4 on court #3.

Gardner-Webb did manage to win one singles match on court #5, which had finished earlier than Boyd’s match, so they were awarded one point. Two other singles matches were left unfinished once CSU had secured the win.

What’s Next for Charleston Southern?

With the Big South title in hand, Charleston Southern now waits for the NCAA Tournament selection show to find out where they will be placed. The show will be streamed live on NCAA.com on Monday, April 28 at 5 p.m. The first and second rounds of the tournament will be held on May 2 and May 3 at various college campuses.

Charleston Southern’s women’s tennis team continues to show why they are one of the best in the Big South. With a perfect regular season and another tournament win, the Buccaneers are headed to the NCAA Tournament with confidence. Fans will be eager to see how far this talented and determined team can go on the national stage.

