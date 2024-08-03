One Lucky Dog: Benny

× Expand Credit: The Bowdens

Get ready to rumble because Benny’s here! Eh-hum, that’s me! When we’re close, you’ll smile from ear to ear; it’s my mission. There’s a way to laugh in every situation. I’m a class clown because, well, I’m not only handsome with a physique that embodies my stellar personality, but I’m also hilarious and non-stop entertainment! Woooooooph!

My Moto is to live like someone left the gate open. Everything I do is pure joy, and I do it with gusto. There’s nothing subtle about me, especially when I want something. If you bring your own intention or opinion, that’s amusing, but I’ll find a way to get what I want. Mom says, I’m a high thinker in maneuvering situations to my benefit, but it’s just my style of living." Again, I’m here for the giggles.

My days are the best. Mom and I start with coffee on the couch and snuggles—those are so nice. Then it’s time for the dog park! Mom read through her'scrolls’ with coffee; now, it’s my turn when we walk to the park. I sniff every single blade of grass, my version of scrolling through the doggie scents to get all the island gossip before I get there. When I get there, it is time to party! When we roll up on the golf cart, which is only in the afternoon, you can hear me talking from several blocks away. I am just so excited. It’s hard for me to settle, but that’s why my humans have so many toys and activities for me, and it works! Psst… My backyard bungee tether is the bomb! I jump like I have springs in my feet, then I’m wiped and ready to cool down. So I just lie under the faucet and let it rain on me.

Life is the best. It took me five foster failures and a trip down the east coast to find my humans, and there is no way I’m leaving this crew. I will do whatever is necessary to keep them happy, smiling, grooving, and moving to make sure they feel loved. Their smiles warm my heart and inspire my love for them. It grows bigger and bigger each day. I am their biggest fan, and I want to curl in their laps fur-ever and ever.

Thank you for selecting me to be your Lucky Dog and loving all my chaos. High Five’s!

and smiles, but sometimes I can be a big of a destroyer. Eh-hum, I may have destroyed a few things—Mom’s laundry pile, freshly made bed, couches looking too tidy to name a few—but again, pay attention to me and we’ll be all good.

If you’re not paying attention to me, I’ll find a way to strategize.

And give high 5's.

Are you paying attention to me? If not, let me see what I can do to get you to pay attention to me.

I love kids, but my wiggles are a lot to handle.

LOVE to play tug-tugs (tug of war). Ropes with a MEAN GROWL to let you know I’m fierce, but watch yourself, I’m intense.

LOVE sleep

FOOD – Put an egg on cheese on my food.

CHARACTERISTICS

Talker—whiner, but only when I’m not getting my way. I want to please my humans. I’ve been in 5 different houses, so I do NOT want to leave this one.

Class Clown, the big tease, cartoon character ‘High Thinker’ – meaning strategic to get what I want If you have something I want (ex. attention), if you’re not paying attention to me, I’ll disappear and shred something. I do that to mom when she’s not paying attention.

Shredder: Nibbling on her Wine Box ‘I get so excited, I shake.' ‘I don’t know how to settle’ Rarely barks, but I do let my peeps know what's on my radar.

Hucklebutt—Zoomies—run around like I’ve got ants in my paws just to get the giggles out of my parents. When Mom’s working, I like to take all 63-pound handsome pounds and sit in her lap. I’m listening when my ears are alert, my tail is wagging—I'm a happy dog.

LOOKS—kinda awkward, a bit long, like a bassett hound. I’m kinda stiff, but my Sits with feet out because I’m longer than normal. At the dog park, I’m a bit of a class clown since my body is so awkward. I tumble, roll, and toss myself around like an Olympian Ninja warrior.

I know my humans deal with a lot of life, and there is nothing that pleases me more than making them laugh loud—every day!