Poe’s Tavern Boosts Beach Cleanup Efforts with New Incentive Program

Poe’s Tavern on Sullivan’s Island has been hosting beach cleaning events for the community every summer for the last four years, and this year, they decided to expand their efforts. To get more customers and community members to participate in picking up litter, the restaurant decided to try something different this summer. Instead of scheduling a beach cleanup every few weeks, they’ve opted to give an incentive to people who bring a bucket of litter to the restaurant.

At the front entrance of Poe’s Tavern is a sign that informs customers of their new program, and below it is a stack of buckets. If you take one of their buckets, fill it with litter, and bring it back to the restaurant, you’ll receive a slip of paper that marks your participation in the cleanup. When you give a server or bartender the slip, you can choose between a free appetizer or draft beer.

Carson Peaden, a shift manager at the restaurant, said the new program has received a positive response from the community. She said customers have been delighted to see Poe’s Tavern take action to keep Sullivan’s Island free of litter.

“It’s definitely important to keep the beach clean, and many others think so as well,” Peaden said.

The program is ongoing and will continue until the end of the summer season.