“Pump Prices Plunge in SC—Fill Up NOW Before the Slowdown Hits Your Wallet!”

If you’re living in South Carolina, there’s some good news for your wallet – petrol prices have come down this week. However, experts are warning that this drop might not continue for long. With changes in oil markets and global events, the prices could stop falling or even rise again.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s happening with fuel prices in South Carolina and across the U.S.

Petrol Prices Fall Across South Carolina

According to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 petrol stations in South Carolina, the average petrol price in the state has dropped by 4.9 cents per gallon in the past week. That puts the average price at $2.67 per gallon.

When compared to last month, prices have gone down by 8.4 cents per gallon. And compared to this time last year, drivers are paying 56.3 cents less per gallon. This is a big relief for many families and daily commuters.

The cheapest petrol in South Carolina this weekend was found at just $2.19 per gallon. On the other hand, the highest price was $3.29 per gallon. So, depending on where you are in the state, there’s quite a big difference.

Lowest Petrol Price in Lowcountry

If you’re in the Lowcountry region, the best deal on petrol was at Parker’s in Moncks Corner, where the price was $2.48 per gallon. That’s located at 1105 North US-52.

People looking to save more can check local listings or use price-tracking apps to find the cheapest fuel nearby.

National Petrol Prices Also See a Drop

It’s not just South Carolina. Across the U.S., petrol prices have gone down for the second week in a row. The national average fell by 3.4 cents per gallon and now stands at $3.10.

Compared to a month ago, that’s a 1.8-cent drop. And from this time last year, petrol is now 54.6 cents cheaper per gallon.

Diesel prices are also lower, dropping by 2.7 cents to now average $3.519 per gallon.

Why Prices May Stop Falling

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained that while petrol prices are falling in over 40 states, some areas are seeing an increase. This is because of local price cycles.

He also pointed out that oil prices have started rising again over the past week. That could stop the fall in petrol prices. So even though the beginning of 2025 has been calm at the fuel pump, things might change soon.

De Haan added that OPEC’s slow return to full oil production and the uncertainty around global tariffs are playing a big role in the market. For now, though, Americans are spending about $200 million less per day on petrol compared to last year.

Fuel prices have gone down in South Carolina and across the U.S., bringing some financial relief to drivers. However, with oil prices going up again and global factors at play, these savings might not last for long. It’s a good time to take advantage of lower prices while they’re still available and keep an eye on changes in the market in the coming weeks.

