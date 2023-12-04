SC Ports Provides Help for Lowcountry Food Bank

SCPA/English Purcell South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin and Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO Nick Osborne celebrate a $25,000 donation from SC Ports that will help provide food for Lowcountry residents and families this holiday season.

South Carolina Ports is giving back this holiday season with a $25,000 donation to Lowcountry Food Bank. The organization, which serves more than 200,000 people each year, can provide up to five meals per dollar donated.

“Creating an economic benefit for our state’s citizens means reaching beyond our daily operations and directly into the community,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “This donation will help the Lowcountry Food Bank in their mission to fight hunger and directly impact thousands of people in need.”

Last year, the food bank provided 33 million meals to more than 200,000 Lowcountry residents.

“We are thankful for SC Ports’ continued support of our work to provide equitable access to healthy food,” Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO Nick Osborne said. “This gift helps to ensure our community’s most vulnerable residents won’t face hunger, even while facing economic hardships.”

This is the fourth consecutive year SC Ports has donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

