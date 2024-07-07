SeamonWhiteside Developing Solutions to Combat Flooding on Sullivan’s Island

SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a site design firm that works throughout the Carolinas, was selected for two vital projects on Sullivan’s Island to mitigate flooding and water issues. The initiatives, the Stormwater Master Plan and the Drainage Improvement Project, are expected to help the town prepare a comprehensive capital improvement plan and reduce flooding.

As most residents know, Sullivan’s Island is prone to flooding issues related to high tides, tropical storms, and hurricanes. These water improvement projects aim to keep the area safe for years to come.

"We are thrilled to be a part of these meaningful projects," said Russ Seamon, president of SeamonWhiteside. "Sullivan’s Island is a place our team loves deeply, so designing strategies to help the town address current and future flooding is something that we are committed to. Through our work, we aim to address public concerns while creating lasting solutions for businesses, homeowners, beachgoers, and visitors."

The firm said the Stormwater Master Plan will take “a comprehensive, holistic approach to mitigating sea level rise and rainfall flooding experienced across the island and identify solutions to support the town in bolstering long-term coastal resilience.” SW+ will identify areas currently prone to flooding and develop solutions to mitigate issues that may arise from future climate conditions. The firm said its science-based approach will “help ensure the improvements will be effective for at least the next 50 years.”

The Drainage Improvement Project is a federally funded project awarded through the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority and will address specific drainage issues on the island. Working together with Terracon for environmental permitting and geotechnical engineering and GPA Professional Land Surveyors for site measurements, the project will leverage the findings of the master plan to develop solutions for four priority watersheds currently experiencing flooding.

Key features of the project will include upgrading existing pipes and the installation of tide gates to improve capacity and prevent tidal flooding; stormwater treatment devices to improve water quality; techniques to promote natural drainage; and more. The project is expected to break ground in early 2025 and reach completion by the end of 2026.