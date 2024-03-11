See the Partial Solar Eclipse at Fort Moultrie

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from Charleston beginning roughly at 2 pm on Monday, April 8, 2024. At 3 pm a ranger guided talk and viewing of the eclipse will take place at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center. There is a $10 site fee per adult and children 15 years old and under are free.

The solar eclipse will cross Central and North America and is the second recent eclipse: an annular solar eclipse passed through the area in 2023. Safety glasses will be provided to safely view the eclipse. The program will focus on how eclipses happen and will explore historical eclipses seen in Charleston. The program will end after the eclipse reaches its maximum coverage of 70% for the Charleston area.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily, and a site fee is normally charged.

For further event information call 843-883-3123. Additional information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park can be obtained at www.nps.gov/fosu or on Facebook.