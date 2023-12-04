SI Bike Campaign Rolls Toward its Goal

As Thanksgiving weekend approached, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department was nearly two-thirds of the way toward its goal of collecting 300 bikes for economically challenged children in the Lowcountry.

Deputy Police Chief Glenn Meadows, who got the town involved in the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program in 2021 and has directed the campaign ever since, reported that as of Nov. 22, 197 bikes had been donated by area residents, businesses and churches. The bicycles will be loaded up in front of Town Hall on Dec. 18, transported to North Charleston by Timmy Hayes Moving and distributed to children on Christmas Day.

Meadows said Sgt. Adrian Smith would be on hand to represent the Marine Corps at the Dec. 18 bike-loading ceremony.

Those wishing to donate bikes to the cause can drop them off at Town Hall or have them shipped to 2056 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island, S.C. 29482. Most of the bicycles must be assembled, a job that is being handled by employees from several of the town’s departments.

To learn more about the Sullivan’s Island bicycle drive or to donate bikes or helmets, contact Meadows at 843-834-4298.