Sullivan’s Council will consider changing beach fire guidelines

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council will consider proposed modifications in the rules regulating fires on the beach at its regularly scheduled Feb. 20 meeting, but any changes that are made probably won’t go into effect at least until October.

The Council discussed a proposal created by town staff, vetted by the Public Facilities Committee and presented at the Council’s Feb. 5 workshop by Town Clerk Bridget Welch which would limit the season and days of the week when fires would be permitted on the beach. The proposed plan also would raise fees both for residents and nonresidents.

The proposal would permit fires only from October through April – which means they would be prohibited during turtle-nesting season – and only at Station 22 and Station 25 on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday night. No more than two permits would be issued for each night, and reservations would have to be made the week of the fire, in person and on a first come, first served basis.

“This helps staff keep better track of fires, and we can better track the weather so we will have less rescheduling and cancellations,” according to Welch.

Sullivan’s Island residents wishing to build a fire on the beach would pay a $150 fee, while nonresidents would be charged $300. In either case, a $500 deposit would be required.

Welch told Council members that under the proposal, a police officer would make sure those who have fires also have a permit from the town and that the following day, a beach services officer could check the site to make certain it has been properly cleaned up so the deposit could be returned.

Council member Scott Millimet said he anticipates “a fair amount of blowback” from the proposed changes, while Council member Ned Higgins pointed out that “The simpler we keep it, the easier it will all flow.”

Millimet suggested a six-month comment period while the new rules are in effect, “to give people the opportunity to provide feedback,” while Mayor Pat O’Neil and Council Member Justin Novak agreed that the new guidelines probably shouldn’t go into effect until October 2024.

“We’ll get plenty of experience and maybe re-assess,” the mayor said.

Welch told Council members that the fees that will be charged will cover the town’s administrative costs.