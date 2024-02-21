Meadows is Sullivan’s Island’s new police chief

Glenn Meadows (pictured) has been appointed to serve as the police chief of Sullivan’s Island, replacing Chris Griffin, who resigned following an investigation into what Mayor Pat O’Neil described as “the appropriateness of certain verbal behaviors.”

Following an executive session at a Feb. 20 meeting, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted unanimously to accept Griffin’s resignation. The Council agreed to pay Griffin $10,000 “in the interest of finality to avoid the incursion of unnecessary costs and expenses to the town and further disruption to the town operations,” according to a motion presented by Council Member Justin Novak.

O’Neil said town staff carried out the investigation into allegations made by more than one person. He said Human Resources Manager Pam Otto talked with Griffin and “various complainants” and that both he and Otto were present for one interview.

Meadows, who was hired as a police officer in August 2021 and appointed deputy chief in March 2023, has been running the Police Department since Jan. 1 of this year, when Griffin was placed on administrative leave. Griffin’s status was changed to unpaid leave on Jan. 17.

Griffin joined the Sullivan’s Island Police Department in 1997 and has served as chief since April 2017.

Meadows has been in law enforcement for more than four decades. After a 25-year career with the Newport News, Virginia, Police Department, he retired as a sergeant. He then served three tours in Iraq and six in Afghanistan in a civilian rule of law advisory capacity. In addition, he was a SWAT instructor for the State Department’s International Global Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program.

Meadows established and has organized the Sullivan’s Island Police Department’s Toys for Tots Christmas Bike Drive for the past three years and also was the driving force behind the first Police Department community blood drive.

“He’s been a real positive influence in his role as deputy chief. I’m looking forward to seeing our fine Police Department develop under Glenn’s leadership,” O’Neil commented.