Bike Campaign is ‘Sullivan’s Island’s Christmas Present to the Region’

The bicycles collected and assembled by the Sullivan’s Island Police Department for the Toys for Tots program were transported to North Charleston Dec. 18. Left to right: Mayor Pat O’Neil; Marine Sgt. Adrian Smith, Toys for Tots tri-county coordinator; HMC Glenn Marasigan; Deputy Police Chief Glenn Meadows; and Chief Chris Griffin.

An array of town employees, Mayor Pat O’Neil, Council Member Jodi Latham, representatives from the military and the staff of Timmy Hayes Moving joined forces to load up 355 bicycles and 70 helmets for a trip to North Charleston Dec. 18, an initiative deemed by the mayor to be “Sullivan’s Island’s Christmas present to the region.”

Collected by the Sullivan’s Island Police Department as part of the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, the bikes and other presents were delivered to children throughout the tri-county area on Christmas Day. The 355 bikes are nearly 100 more than were donated by residents, businesses and churches on and off the island last year.

“It was nothing short of amazing,” said Deputy Police Chief Glenn Meadows, who has run the program since he joined the Department in 2021. “We’re blown away.”

Meadows pointed out that the Police Department had lots of help assembling the bicycles, from other town employees and especially from Beach Service Officers Nehemiah Clarke, Kierah Beavins and Collin Livingston.

“Every member of the Police Department put together bikes, but Nehemiah, Kierah and Collin really stepped up,” Meadows said.

He added that the campaign could not have been successful without the help of his wife, Jennifer, and his daughter, Emma Kate, and Hayes, who made two trucks and a trailer, as well as his staff, available for the trip from Sullivan’s Island to North Charleston.

Marine Sgt. Adrian Smith, tri-county coordinator for the Toys for Tots program, was on hand for the third consecutive year.

“I look forward to every Christmas morning,” he said. “Bikes are the no. 1 thing that light up children’s faces. I’ve seen tears of happiness.”