Sullivan’s Island to Increase Water and Sewer Rates for Fiscal Year 2025

On Tuesday, June 18, the Sullivan's Island Town Council unanimously passed an increase in water and sewer rates for the fiscal year 2025.

According to the Water and Sewer Committee, the average resident of Sullivan's Island, who uses about 6,000 gallons per month, should expect to see a 4% increase. That translates to an approximate increase of $5.83 per month.

Rates comprise a flat base rate and a volumetric rate charged per 1,000 gallons. There will be no change to fees, including those for construction or new accounts.

More details on the new rates can be found in the included table.