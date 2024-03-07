Sullivan's Island Releases Statement on Thursday Afternoon'sPolice Presence

The Town of Sullivan's Island released the following statement regarding police presence on the island this afternoon:

"You may see media reports about a police presence on Sullivan’s Island this afternoon.

Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island Police Departments were made aware of the possibility that an individual with felony arrest warrants from Greenville was in the area. The suspect’s vehicle was located in a public parking area near the Sullivan’s Island Elementary School. In an abundance of caution the Charleston County School District placed the school on lockdown until the situation was resolved. Sullivan’s Island officers located and detained the suspect. Isle of Palms Police Department assisted in securing the area. At no time was the school threatened or in peril. The suspect was arrested without resistance and transported to the Cannon Detention Center where he awaits extradition."