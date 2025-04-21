The NCEA National Championship Finals saw the Cougars lose

The College of Charleston’s equestrian team had a tough but impressive finish at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Single Discipline National Championship finals held in Ocala, Florida. Facing off against Dartmouth, the Charleston team gave it their all but came up just short in a very close match.

A Strong Comeback That Just Missed the Mark

Going into the break, Charleston was behind with only one point, trailing 4-1 in the fences event. But the team didn’t give up. They came back strong in the flat event, winning four out of five points. This tied the overall score at 5-5, making the match even more exciting.

Since the points were tied, the winner had to be decided based on the total raw scores from all riders. Dartmouth managed to win with a score of 749.67, while Charleston finished with 701.67.

Key Performers for Charleston

Senior Kathryn McCarthy was a standout performer, winning a point in both fences (66.7) and flat (75.3). Her efforts helped the Cougars bounce back in the second half of the match.

Other riders who earned points in the flat event were sophomore Camilla Murray with a strong 80, senior Hailey Pendl with 78.7, and senior Caroline Berg who scored an impressive 88.

A Historic First Season for Charleston in NCEA

This was the College of Charleston’s first year competing in the NCEA. They ended their season with a solid 9-4 record and even won the ECAC championship. Reaching the finals of the NCEA Single Discipline National Championship in their debut season is a major achievement, and the team has shown that they belong at the national level.

Their performance this season, especially in the finals, proves their talent, teamwork, and potential for future success in college equestrian sports.

Even though the College of Charleston didn’t win the championship, they made a strong statement in their first-ever NCEA season. Their journey to the finals, winning the ECAC title, and coming close to the national title shows that this team is one to watch in the coming years. With such dedication and skill, the future looks bright for CofC equestrian.

