(L to R) SC Senator Chip Campsen, Leo Fetter, Mayor Patrick O'Neil, and council members Justin Novack and Carl Hubbard at Dunleavy's on Sullivan's Island.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island proclaimed June 13, 2024, as “Leo Fetter Day” in honor of native resident Leo Fetter. The town chose that date as it was Fetter’s 70th birthday.

Fetter served in the U.S. Army Reserves and later as a member of the Sullivan’s Island Tree Commission, the Municipal Election Commission, and the Disabilities Board of Charleston County.

In 2018, Fetter was recognized by a South Carolina Senate resolution introduced by Sen. Chip Campsen. He was recognized for his accomplishments in powerlifting, including setting the state record in his division of the United States Powerlifting Association.

You can read the proclamation here.