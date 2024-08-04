Town of Sullivan’s Island Provides Updates Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Overview of Impacts: Tropical Storm and Tropical Surge Watch issued, 65 mph, moving NNW at 13 mph

Historic rainfall expected with flash flooding possible across the Charleston region. The slow-moving system will create a prolonged three-day rain and wind event with totals expected in the 8”- 12” range with some weather models indicating up to 30” inches in isolated areas.

As of the 11 am National Weather Service advisory, the earliest that Sullivan’s Island should experience storm conditions would be Monday 8-5-24 at 2pm. The duration of the tropical storm conditions is currently expected Monday evening through Thursday.

Items for you to consider:

Sand bags are available at the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station. Sand is available at Quarter Street.

Continue to review your family hurricane plan.

Monitor local media outlets for the most current storm updates.

Secure all lawn and porch furniture and plants that could become projectiles in the wind.

Other information: