Town of Sullivan's Island Provides Updates on Tropical Storm Debby

Here is the latest update from the Town of Sullivan's Island:

Overview :

As of 10:30 am, the National Weather Service reported Tropical Storm Debby’s center was located just south of Savannah, Georgia and is moving to the ENE at 6 mph. It will cross into the Atlantic later today where some strengthening is expected. A second landfall is expected between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach at 2pm Thursday.

Sullivan’s Island has seen an estimated 12” of rain since the event began with the following daily rain totals estimated over the next few days; totaling 15 to 20 inches:

Tuesday: 3-5”

Wednesday: 1-3”

Thursday: 2-4”

The Town is operating at OPCON 1 or full alert status as of 8am Tuesday. Police and Fire Rescue Departments remain fully staffed and will be standing by at the ready to lend assistance throughout the duration of the storm event. In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency Police, Fire or Water and Sewer issue, contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200. Questions about Charleston County emergency operations dial 843-746-3900.

High Water Notice:

Multiple Sullivan’s Island streets remain covered with water. Please use extreme caution and drive slowly along residential streets when covered with water- wakes damage homes!

Town Hall Closures:

Town Hall will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, (possibly) Thursday and will tentatively reopen Friday. All non-essential Town Hall staff will be working remotely and remain available to assist residents via office phone forwarding.

Trash Collection:

Due to Charleston County’s closure of the landfill on Tuesday and Wednesday, the schedule for collection the rest of the week will be as follows:

Tuesday routes serviced on Thursday

Wednesday routes serviced on Friday

Thursday routes serviced on Saturday

Friday routes will be made up on next scheduled service day.

Other Information :

CANCELLED : Municipal Court scheduled for 8-6-2024

: Municipal Court scheduled for 8-6-2024 Never approach a downed power line as it or the ground around it may be energized. Contact Dominion Energy at 1-888-333-4465 for power outages. View the Dominion Energy Outage Map at https://outagemap. dominionenergysc.com.

dominionenergysc.com. If you are leaving the Island overnight for the duration of the event, consider turning off your water supply at the customer shut off valve.

Conference call # 5 is scheduled Tuesday evening at 5:00pm with Charleston County Emergency Management and National Weather Service. Town staff continues working to ensure every precaution has been taken in preparing for this storm event with first responders standing at the ready to provide assistance!