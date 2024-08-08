Town of Sullivan's Island Provides Updates on Tropical Storm Debby

The Town of Sullivan's Island on Thursday provided some updates related to Tropical Storm Debby:

Road Closures

Station 18.5 and Station 19 from I'On Ave to Beach. Includes Thee and Flag St. .

Trash, Yard Waste & Recycling Collection

Due to landfill closures during the storm, please note the following collection dates:

Trash Collection: Friday (8-9)

Yard Waste: Saturday (8-10)

Recycling Collection: Wednesday (8-21 next scheduled service day)

Instructions