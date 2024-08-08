Town of Sullivan's Island Provides Updates on Tropical Storm Debby

The Town of Sullivan's Island on Thursday provided some updates related to Tropical Storm Debby:
Road Closures
- Station 18.5 and Station 19 from I'On Ave to Beach. Includes Thee and Flag St. .
Trash, Yard Waste & Recycling Collection
Due to landfill closures during the storm, please note the following collection dates:
- Trash Collection: Friday (8-9)
- Yard Waste: Saturday (8-10)
- Recycling Collection: Wednesday (8-21 next scheduled service day)
Instructions
