Town of Sullivan's Island Provides Updates on Tropical Storm Debby

The Town of Sullivan's Island on Thursday provided some updates related to Tropical Storm Debby:

Road Closures

  • Station 18.5 and Station 19 from I'On Ave to Beach. Includes Thee and Flag St.  .

Trash, Yard Waste & Recycling Collection

Due to landfill closures during the storm, please note the following collection dates:

  • Trash Collection: Friday (8-9)
  • Yard Waste: Saturday (8-10)  
  • Recycling Collection: Wednesday (8-21 next scheduled service day)  

Instructions

