Tropical Storm Warning and Tropical Surge Warning for Sullivan’s Island

Hurricane Debby made landfall along the Florida coast around 7 am this morning and has now been downgraded to a slow-moving tropical storm moving northeast into Georgia. The National Weather Service indicates Debby will move back out into the Atlantic, but will likely track near the Southeast coast through the middle to end of the week before finally lifting north. Rainfall is expected 15 to 20” over a three-day period.

What to expect…

Monday, rounds of thunderstorms with heavy downpours

Monday night, torrential rain and gusty winds

Tuesday, more rounds of heavy rain along with gusty winds

The Town of Sullivan's Island is operating at emergency condition OPCON 2, transitioning to OPCON 1 (immanent threat) status Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Rescue Department staff remains at full capacity and will be standing by at the ready to lend assistance throughout the duration of the storm event. In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency Police, Fire or Water and Sewer issue, contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200. Questions about Charleston County emergency operations dial 843-746-3900.

Town Hall Closure:

Town Hall will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, (possibly) Thursday and will tentatively reopen Friday. All non-essential Town Hall staff will be working remotely and remain available to assist residents via office phone forwarding.

Trash Collection:

Due to Charleston County’s closure of the landfill on Tuesday and Wednesday, the schedule for collection the rest of the week will be as follows:

Tuesday routes serviced on Thursday

Wednesday routes serviced on Friday

Thursday routes serviced on Saturday

Friday routes will be made up on next scheduled service day.

Other Information :

CANCELLED : Town Council Workshop scheduled for 8-5-2024

: Town Council Workshop scheduled for 8-5-2024 CANCELLED : Municipal Court scheduled for 8-6-2024

: Municipal Court scheduled for 8-6-2024 Never approach a downed power line as it or the ground around it may be energized. Contact Dominion Energy at 1-888-333-4465 for power outages. View the Dominion Energy Outage Map at https://outagemap. dominionenergysc.com.

dominionenergysc.com. If you are leaving the Island overnight for the duration of the event, consider turning off your water supply at the customer shut off valve.

Another conference call is scheduled tomorrow morning at 10:30am with Charleston County Emergency Management and National Weather Service. Town staff is working diligently to ensure every precaution has been taken in preparing for this storm event. First responders are standing by and ready to provide any assistance necessary.