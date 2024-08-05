Turtle Team Continues to Track Loggerhead Hatchlings on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island

× Expand A real loggerhead turtle crawls by the ones Lowa Eriksson brought to the inventory of Nest #15 on the Isle of Palms (Credit: Barbara Bergwerf)

Our loggerhead nests began hatching on July 12 this season. As of July 31, 21 of the 55 Isle of Palms nests had produced hatchlings. The first Sullivan’s Island nest is due the second week of August.

The Turtle Team follows the rules of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which require that during the season when loggerhead nests are hatching, we wait at least 72 hours after each nest produces the first hatchling turtles to do what is known as a nest inventory. At that time, we document the results of what is found under the sand. This includes empty eggshells, unhatched or undeveloped eggs, and hatchlings dead or alive. The information on each nest is entered into a central database that includes all of the nests laid in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and even some of the many in Florida. That way, the scientists know what happened to every egg laid, every turtle that hatched, and how many made it out onto the beach and into the ocean.

After this three-day waiting period, most of the tiny loggerheads are gone, but sometimes there are a few left in the nest. These may be slower to develop, have birth defects, or have been tangled in the roots of dune grasses and sea oats. Some may have flippers that are weak or not functioning well, making digging their way out difficult. We release these to crawl to the ocean, giving them a chance for survival.

Unfortunately, most hatchlings are eaten by predators in the ocean during the first days after they enter the water. But with so many thousands of them making this first dangerous swim to the relative safety of the sargassum weed floating in the Gulf Stream, it is ensured that many of them will survive the 25 to 30 years it takes for them to grow to adulthood.

What to Do if You Find a Tiny Turtle on the Beach

If the hatchling is energetic and almost to the water, do not pick it up but follow it and protect it from harm until it swims away. If it is injured or too weak to swim away, or if you find one washed back by the waves that will not swim away, you can call the police at 843-886-6522 and report it. Someone from the Turtle Team will come and collect it.