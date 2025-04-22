“Vanished Without a Trace: Elderly Man Goes Missing in Charleston—Deputies Plead for Clues!”

Authorities in Charleston are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly man from James Island. His family is very worried, and police are working to bring him home safely.

Who Is Missing?

The missing man is Frederick Jerome Gadsden. He is 68 years old and was reported missing by his family on Sunday. They last saw him on James Island, a part of Charleston, South Carolina.

What Does He Look Like?

Frederick Gadsden has white hair and a long white beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt, and black pants. Officials also said he may be barefoot, which makes it even more urgent to find him quickly.

What Are Police Saying?

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shared the information through spokesperson Lexi Douglas. They are actively searching for Gadsden and are asking people in the area to keep an eye out and report anything that might help.

How Can You Help?

If you are in or near James Island and spot someone who matches this description, call the local authorities immediately. Even a small tip could help find him and make sure he returns home safely.

Why This Is Important

When someone elderly goes missing, it can become dangerous very quickly—especially if they’re not wearing shoes or need medical attention. That’s why public help is so important in situations like thisConclusion

Frederick Jerome Gadsden, 68, is missing from James Island, Charleston. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants, and might be barefoot. He has white hair and a long white beard. If you have any information, please contact the local police immediately. Helping out in moments like these could save a life.

