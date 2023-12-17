The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League is restoring a tradition that will amaze and inspire, with a historic Charleston home re-imagined as a designer showhouse. The 44th Showhouse, the circa 1803 John Rudolph Switzer House, located at 6 Montagu St., will be a spectacular union of a historic restoration with a new build, highlighting current architecture, design, layout and finishes.

Fourteen talented designers are preparing designs for the imaginative spaces that will be on tour from March 13 through April 13.

The Showhouse will be open to the public on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays are reserved for eclectic engagements featuring esteemed musicians and local artists, culinary leaders and interior designers. Many of these intimate events will also include docent-led tours of the showhouse. The CSOL’s popular SCORE Boutique will be open throughout the tour, with a distinctive selection of gifts, wearables and household items.

The Designer Showhouse Bare Boards Party scheduled for Feb. 4 will feature the Showhouse before the designers begin installations. The 2024 Designer Showhouse Opening Night Party will kick off the opening on March 12. This elegant event will feature the Symphony Brass, the official ribbon cutting, bubbles and more. For information about tickets, visit csolinc.org.

Since 1983, the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League has provided financial support to Charleston’s Symphony. Since that time, the CSOL, an all-volunteer organization, has grown to become a diverse membership of more than 325. Over the years, League members have shared their talents and expertise by contributing thousands of hours in pursuit of a cause they cherish – making symphonic music accessible to all and educating talented youth through music scholarships.

All proceeds from the 2024 Designer Showhouse will benefit Charleston’s Symphony and music scholarships for talented student musicians in the Lowcountry. The CSOL’s financial support to the Symphony allows the CSO to offer free or low-cost educational opportunities, with a special emphasis on reaching Title I schools and underserved areas.