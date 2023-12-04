Council Members Discuss Noise and Make Some of Their Own

The Isle of Palms City Council failed to take action on yet another iteration of a proposed new noise ordinance, not long after Wild Dunes resident Al Clouse perpetuated what has become somewhat of a local tradition by asking city leaders – for the 19th time, he said – to do something about the sounds emanating from the Sweetgrass Inn. And Terri Haack, representing the resort, also made her regular trip to the podium, providing her opinion on necessary changes to a draft that was compiled by the Planning Commission.

All this happened at a Nov. 14 workshop, where Council members also chose to delay action on picking a parking vendor for the 2024 season. The two issues were tethered in another way – sort of. The Council discussed the word raucous, defined in the latest draft of the ordinance as “any sound created by yelling, screaming, the use of horns, whistles or similar devices or the banging of objects with the primary purpose of creating noise.” During the parking discussion, Council Member Blair Hahn provided somewhat of an example, raising his voice as he sparred with his colleague Scott Pierce concerning whether he sat through two long presentations from the four prospective parking vendors.

Clouse, who has pointed out numerous times that his house is about the same distance from the Sweetgrass Inn as a Major League pitcher’s mound is from home plate, point out that “at this point, our city has demonstrated they do not have the will to do the right thing.”

He asked that any action on the issue be delayed until January, when a new Council is sworn in. Incumbents Rusty Streetman and Kevin Popson were defeated in the Nov. 7 election, while Pierce retained his seat and newcomer Elizabeth Campsen earned a spot on the Council.

Haack pointed out that Wild Dunes supports the adoption of a new citywide noise ordinance.

“Under the current ordinance, there can be no comprehensive resolution due to the broad language that fails to establish a clear, enforceable standard,” she said, asking that the testing period to determine if noise exceeds the limit should be extended to two minutes – instead of the proposed 30 seconds – and that speech and music not be treated differently than other sounds.

“After all, noise is noise,” she said.

Deputy City Administrator Douglas Kerr pointed out that under the Planning Commission proposal, any reading above 55 decibels would violate the ordinance in residential and commercial areas between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. In residential areas, 70 decibels would be the limit from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Front Beach, the limit would be 90 decibels from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m.to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All maximum decibel levels would be reduced by 5 decibels “if the primary source of sound is speech or music.”

Eventually, Mayor Phillip Pounds suggested that the issue be passed on to the Council’s new Public Safety Committee take, which will not meet until January.

The decision on hiring a parking vendor was pushed forward to the Council’s Nov. 28 meeting, but not before what became a heated discussion on whether to immediately reduce the number of contenders from four to two. Pounds and Hahn favored paring the choice down to Municipal PCI and Pivot Parking. The other vendors being considered were One Parking and The Car Park.

“They already handle parking very similar to what we currently have – parking in grass and sand areas and sides of the road,” Hahn said. “That seems to be a good fit for us.”

Pierce disagreed, pointing out that “it would be helpful to do some of that work that you were talking about, mayor, with the financial analysis and also look at the capabilities and other aspects and characteristics of the suppliers before we do a down selection.”

“Those two stood out. Why would we go down the path with the two that may not?” the mayor asked. “I think there’s one or two I wouldn’t waste time on.”

“I think we have a little bit of time. I’d rather do it right than fast,” Pierce responded. “I know we’ve been working on this for a while, but we’ve had a couple of missteps. I think we’re on a good path now.”

“I’m confused,” Hahn chimed in. “What are we doing? This has been going on for over a year. We need to have a parking vendor in my opinion. I’m not aware of any missteps that have happened. We’ve had these four people come twice and give us basically the same presentation.”

That’s the when the discussion heated up and the noise level approached what some might consider to be raucous.

“I don’t think it was the same exact presentation,” Pierce told Hahn, who responded: “I sat through both of them.”

“Actually, you didn’t. You were outside doing your newscast,” Pierce said.

“OK. So I missed two minutes. I sat through both of them, Scott,” Hahn said, the level of his voice raising considerably. I’m offended by you saying what you just said. It is offensive.”

“It’s a fact,” Pierce said, and Hahn ended the discussion with “You need to tighten up a little bit, Buddy.”

The conversation was scheduled to continue at the Council’s Nov. 28 meeting.