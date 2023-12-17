Fitness Court adds to IOP’s menu of health-related opportunities

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for The Fitness Court at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center Dec. 15. Left to right, IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett; Council Member Katie Miars; Parks and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor Jason Erick; Recreation Supervisor Kelsey Marsh; Parks and Facilities Specialist Josh Key; Recreation Supervisor Aaron Sweet; Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell; City Administrator Desiree Fragoso; Council Member Rusty Streetman and Mayor Phillip Pounds.

Isle of Palms residents and visitors now have one more opportunity to enjoy the Lowcountry weather while enhancing their health and quality of life by working out at the recently-completed outdoor gym at the IOP Recreation Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Fitness Court was held Dec. 15, but IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell pointed out that the facility has been a popular destination for exercise enthusiasts since it was completed shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We have such an active community, with people running, biking and walking on the beach,” Ferrell said. “This gives them another outlet for fitness. We have the weather for it, and everybody likes to be outside. I think it was just important for us to be able to provide some more outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Partially financed by a grant from the National Fitness Campaign, the Fitness Court allows exercisers to leverage their own body weight at seven distinct stations – core, squat, push, pull, bend, lunge and agility – for a complete workout. According to the NFC, the Fitness Court was created for those age 14 and older and is adaptable for people of all fitness levels. A free app is available, both for iOS and Android devices, that serves as “a coach in your pocket,” the NFC’s Lindsay Valenti noted.

Ferrell said the total cost of The Fitness Court was around $155,000 and that the NFC contributed $30,000 to the project in the form of a grant.

“They were looking for certain things, like where you are in the community and access to the community. They are trying to provide fitness opportunities in key locations that are accessible to everyone,” Ferrell said.

The grant from the NFC was approved in February, and work got underway in July.

Valenti pointed out that the NFC, which was established in 1979, partners with municipalities and schools “to build healthy communities.”

“We are excited to have the Isle of Palms join us in the journey to health and wellness as we make a positive impact building healthy infrastructure across America,” said Mitch Menaged, founder of the National Fitness Campaign. “The Fitness Court, along with ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”

Ferrell pointed out that with the addition of The Fitness Court, the IOP Recreation Department will continue to be “a fitness and wellness hub for the island.”