Fitness Court Set to Open at IOP Rec Center

The city of Isle of Palms is about to unveil a new outdoor gym, a capital project of the National Fitness Campaign’s initiative to improve and enhance the quality of life for those who live on the island.

The Fitness Court, located at the IOP Recreation Center, will officially open at 10 a.m. Dec. 15, and area residents are invited to attend to learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming.

The NFC, which partners with municipalities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy communities, awarded the city a $30,000 grant to help fund the program.

Fitness Court, the world’s best outdoor gym, according to the NFC, allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations. Created for those ages 14 and older, it’s adaptable for all fitness levels.

“We are excited to have Isle of Palms join us in the journey to health and wellness as we make a positive impact building healthy infrastructure across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, founder of the National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of The Fitness Court, along with ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”

The NFC is now planning its 500th Healthy Community in America project and is poised to deliver vital outdoor wellness programs to help fight the obesity epidemic across the country.

“We are excited to offer free fitness opportunities for residents and visitors of Isle of Palms. The Recreation Center is a wellness hub for the community, and we are thrilled to see our facility and options for fitness programs expand,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

Those who use the Fitness Court will be able to download a free app – available both for iOS and Android devices, that transforms the gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

For more information about The Fitness Court at the IOP Recreation Department, visit iop.net or call Ferrell at 843-886-8294.