IOP Council Split Over ATAX Funds for Chamber

Did the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce support specific office seekers in the Nov. 7 election and play a role in defeating a referendum that would have limited the number of investor-owned short-term rentals on the island? The Chamber’s president claimed that the organization can legally endorse candidates and platforms but didn’t, while a City Council member disagreed, pointing out that “they clearly took sides.”

The discussion over the Chamber’s even-handed approach to the recent election or lack thereof arose Nov. 28, while the Council was deciding whether to follow the recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee and award $10,000 in ATAX funds to the Chamber to complete a project that includes hanging café lighting on the land side of Ocean Boulevard in the Front Beach commercial district. The Chamber already installed lights on the ocean side of the street.

Council Member Katie Miars voiced her displeasure with the plan.

“It’s my understanding that when the Chamber of Commerce was started, the Municipal Association explained to them that it’s best that they stay out of politics and don’t take sides in elections,” Miars said. “In the past election, they specifically supported four candidates. They had an issue that they were very vocal on. I just don’t feel comfortable giving them money to spend, and I don’t necessarily feel that the candidates they supported should be voting to give them money. That seems awkward to me.”

The candidates Miars referred to were Jimmy Ward and Ashley Carroll, who won seats on the Council Nov. 7, and incumbents Kevin Popson and Rusty Streetman, who were defeated.

Chamber President Ryan Buckhannon, a former Council member, later responded to Miars’comments.

“She showed up to a meeting without having documented proof. Clearly she was lying,” Buckhannon said. “The Chamber did not endorse any candidates and did not host any meet and greets for any candidates. We had monthly Chamber meetings, which some candidates showed up for. There were three meet and greets, two at the Refuge and one at the Windjammer, but the Chamber did not sponsor any of them.”

He added that the Chamber sent out two mailers, which “basically just regurgitated the city’s information.”

“We took the stats that the city supplied and put that information out there,” Buckhannon said.

“It was very obvious that the Chamber was involved in this past election,” Miars countered. “There was at least one piece of literature for Ashley Carroll with the Chamber on it, and the Chamber clearly promoted all four candidates.”

Miars was opposed to giving money to the Chamber for another reason: She said numerous lights that had already been installed weren’t working properly and that “quite frankly, it did not look that great.”

Council Member John Bogosian asked if they city would be better off bypassing the middleman and spending the $10,000 to put the lights up. Meanwhile, Council Member Scott Pierce questioned how much the electricity to run the lights would cost the city.

“I’m a little bit concerned that we’re letting one entity plug into city assets,” he said.

The Chamber’s application for funding was approved by a 6-3 vote, with Miars, Pierce and Bogosian voting no and Streetman, Popson, Ward, Council Members Jan Anderson and Blair Hahn and Mayor Phillip Pounds voting in the affirmative.

The Council also unanimously approved $20,000 for Mary Alice Monroe’s Wild Dunes Author Event and $2,500 to the YWCA of Greater Charleston for a reception during Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Week, both scheduled in January.