Organizations can apply to receive state ATAX funds

The city of Isle of Palms is accepting applications from organizations interesting in receiving grants from the 2% state accommodations tax fund.

South Carolina charges a 2% tax on short-term rentals to help provide financial support to promote tourism and fund tourism-related activities in municipalities and counties within the state. Individuals staying overnight in hotels, motels, inns and vacation rentals pay 2% in addition to the statewide sales tax and any local sales and use tax applied to their lodging cost. State law establishes that funds from accommodations taxes must be used to attract and provide for tourists and must be spent on tourism-related expenditures.

The city will host a workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 to review application guidelines and criteria and help potential applicants complete the application. ATAX grant applications must be submitted electronically to City Clerk Nicole DeNeane atÊnicoled@iop.netÊno later than 5 p.m. Feb. 2.Ê

Applications are available atÊiop.net.

Eligible projects include advertising and promotion, promotion of arts and cultural events that attract tourists, construction, maintenance and operation of facilities for civic and cultural events, public facilities and visitor centers.

Applications received by the deadline will be reviewed by staff for compliance with state law to determine eligibility. The applicants passing the initial review will be asked to make a presentation to the ATAX Committee on March 12. The ATAX Committee will meet on April 16 to make recommendations to the City Council, which will make the final decision on which organizations receive ATAX grants.