Wild Dunes Now Permits Artificial Turf in Residential Areas

Historically, artificial turf has been permitted in only the hotel and resort areas of Wild Dunes – until October 2023, when the Wild Dunes Community Association board decided to grant residents the same privilege.

Bryan Vogt, president of ProGreen Charleston, chalked up the previous turf prohibition in Wild Dunes to people simply lacking information and background on the product.

“My initial thought is that folks just didn’t understand the benefits of installing artificial turf in residential settings,” said Vogt, adding that the company’s website offers an abundance of information aimed at educating the public about synthetic grass.

For example, The ProGreen website lists the following benefits of residential artificial grass:

• It saves time and money – and your back – on maintenance.

• It lowers water consumption, which helps the environment – and businesses can even earn

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design credits.

• Your entire lawn will look look pristine – even the areas that are historically mud pits.

• It’s pet-friendly; you can pick up pet waste easily and pet urine drains quickly.

And, of course, artificial grass eliminates the need for lawn mowers and other items that are necessary to take are of natural grass.

“There also is no need for fertilizers and other grass upkeep products that go into the ground and eventually pollute our national waterways with chemicals. In that aspect, environmental harm is greatly reduced,” Vogt added.

Turf drastically lowers water consumption since there is no need for an irrigation system and artificial turf also assists with drainage issues in residential areas.

“Turf drains extremely well. We put it over a granite rock base so water is able to penetrate through the turf and go directly into the ground,” Vogt explained. “Part of our service is to come in and regrade so that there is proper drainage once we put the turf down.”

With better drainage, there are fewer puddles and less mud in yards with turf, which eliminates breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other critters that reside in natural grass.

Despite all these benefits, there are still inevitable concerns from people regarding using synthetic grass for residential lawns.

“It’s common knowledge that one of the main issues with artificial turf is how hot it gets when sitting in the sun all day,” the ProGreen website acknowledges.

However, the same paragraph offers a solution. Known as “Cool Play,” this infill developed by engineers at ProGreen is an organic combination of cork and coconut fibers that retains moisture from the air to provide much cooler surface temperatures.

Vogt encourages people to visit progreen.com to for more information and to read the company’s blogs.

“I think it’s important for people to do their research and ask questions to get a better understanding of what our turf does,” Vogt remarked. “It’s not for every setting, I would say, but it does solve a lot of issues that we come across here in the Lowcountry.”