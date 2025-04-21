Can You Guess Which State Is More Polite Than Georgia? The Answer Will Surprise You!

Politeness is a small thing that can make a big difference. Whether you’re holding the door for someone, saying “thank you,” or offering a compliment, kind gestures matter. They can change someone’s day and even shape how a city or state is seen by outsiders. A new study by Preply took a closer look at where the most polite people in the U.S. live—and the results are pretty interesting.

Why Politeness Matters

When you’re out shopping, walking in your neighborhood, or traveling to a new place, the way people treat each other sticks with you. Simple actions, like saying “please” or “excuse me,” may seem small, but they say a lot about a person’s character. And when many people in a community are polite, it gives the whole place a friendly and welcoming feeling.

That’s exactly why Preply, a platform known for English conversation classes online, decided to research politeness across the United States. They surveyed people from every state to find out how often they use polite gestures, how important they think politeness is, and how they feel about their own manners.

What the Survey Revealed

Preply’s team collected answers from all 50 states and came up with some clear patterns. Here’s what they found:

The Most Polite States in America

According to the survey, Arkansas, Georgia, and Alabama are home to the most polite people in the U.S. Residents in these states were found to be more likely to say thank you, hold doors open, and give compliments.

People in Minnesota, Arkansas, and Nebraska were most likely to believe they themselves are polite. So, not only are they behaving politely—they’re confident about it too!

The Least Polite States

On the other hand, the least polite Americans, according to this study, are found in Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. While these places are full of energy and diversity, their fast pace of life might be one reason people are in too much of a hurry to say “excuse me.”

Other Fun Findings

Preply also discovered some interesting facts about everyday behavior:

34% of Americans give compliments at least once a day.

give compliments at least once a day. 62% of people say their cultural background affects how polite they are.

This means that a person’s upbringing, culture, and community can shape the way they treat others—whether it’s in small conversations or bigger actions.

Why It Matters for Travelers and Learners

If you’re someone learning English and thinking about traveling to the U.S., knowing which states are more welcoming might help you choose your destination. States like Arkansas, Georgia, and Alabama might be great places to start, as you’re more likely to meet people who are patient, kind, and polite—perfect for practicing new language skills!

For locals, it’s a reminder that simple polite acts can have a lasting impact—not just on individuals, but on the reputation of an entire city or state. Every “thank you” adds up.

Politeness may seem like a small thing, but it speaks volumes about a community’s character. From holding doors open to giving compliments, these simple acts show care and respect. As Preply’s study shows, people in places like Arkansas and Georgia are doing these things more often—and it’s making their states stand out in a good way. Whether you’re a traveler, a language learner, or someone just curious about people, this research reminds us that kindness truly matters—and it can make your state shine.

SOURCE