Indiana Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As we welcome the New Year, residents in Indiana should know about a few new laws that start from January 1st, 2025. These changes could impact many families, especially teens and employers. While some people may see these updates as helpful, others might find them a bit worrying. Either way, it’s important to know what’s changing. Let’s take a look at the three main updates to Indiana’s laws in 2025.

1. New Child Labor Law Changes in Indiana

One of the biggest changes in 2025 is related to teenagers who work part-time jobs. The Indiana government has relaxed rules for older teens in the workplace.

Now, 16 and 17-year-olds can work the same hours as adults. That means they can take on any shift, whether it’s early morning, late night, or during weekends, with or without adult supervision. This change gives more freedom to teens and employers, especially for those in industries like fast food, retail, or hospitality, where flexible hours are important.

2. Rules Still in Place for 14 and 15-Year-Olds

While older teens have more freedom, younger teens aged 14 and 15 still have work restrictions, especially during the school year. These rules are meant to protect their time for school and rest.

Here’s what stays the same:

On school days, they can work only up to 3 hours .

. On non-school days, they can work up to 8 hours .

. During the school week, they can work a total of 18 hours .

. In summer breaks, they can work up to 40 hours a week .

. They can’t start work before 7 a.m. , and they must finish by 7 p.m. during school time.

, and they must finish by during school time. In the summer, they can work later, but not past 9 p.m..

These rules help ensure that younger teens can still focus on school and get enough rest, even while earning a little extra money.

3. Why These Changes Matter

These updates to child labor laws may affect many families and businesses across Indiana. For teens who are eager to earn and gain work experience, the new law gives more chances to do so. For parents, it means keeping a closer eye on their teens’ schedules, especially if they’re working longer hours. And for employers, it provides more flexibility in hiring and scheduling teen workers.

As 2025 begins, it’s important for Indiana families and business owners to understand the changes to child labor laws. While 16 and 17-year-olds now have more freedom to work like adults, the rules for younger teens remain strict to keep their school-life balance healthy. These updates aim to support the workforce while still protecting students. Whether you’re a parent, teen, or employer, knowing these laws will help you stay on the right side of the rules and plan better for the year ahead.

