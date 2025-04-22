Insect Invasion: 5 Missouri Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Many people get creeped out just hearing about bugs—especially the tiny ones that crawl into beds at night. A new report from Orkin, a well-known pest control company, says that St. Louis, Missouri, is now one of the worst cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. This has surprised many, as the city moved up six spots from last year, now sitting at number 19 on the list of the most bed bug-infested cities.

Orkin’s Bed Bug Study: What It Shows

Orkin released its list based on bed bug treatment data collected between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023. They used the number of times pest control teams had to treat homes and businesses for bed bugs in each city to rank them.

Chicago took the top spot again this year, followed by New York, Philadelphia, and Cleveland-Akron. But St. Louis wasn’t far behind, showing a worrying rise in activity.

What Are Bed Bugs?

Bed bugs are small insects, about the size of an apple seed (3/16 inch). They are reddish-brown and usually come out at night. They feed on blood from people while they sleep, making them a nightmare for anyone who finds them at home.

They don’t jump or fly, but they move quickly and can hide almost anywhere—mattresses, couches, electrical outlets, and even picture frames.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Bed Bugs?

Bed bugs became a major concern around the world last year after a big outbreak in Paris. People became more careful about spotting and stopping these bugs, especially while travelling.

Ben Hottel, an expert from Orkin, says it’s not just travel that spreads bed bugs. Even second-hand clothes and furniture can bring them into your home. That’s why it’s important to check anything new before you bring it inside.

How to Prevent Bed Bugs at Home

There are simple things you can do to lower your chances of getting bed bugs:

Inspect Often

Check your mattress, bed frame, and nearby areas often. Look for small black dots (their droppings), shed skin, or the bugs themselves.

Be Careful With Second-Hand Items

Always inspect used clothes and furniture before using them. Bed bugs love to hide in these.

Declutter Your Home

The fewer things you have lying around, the easier it is to spot bed bugs if they show up.

Travel Smart

When staying in hotels or other places, check the bed and furniture for signs of bugs. Keep your suitcase off the bed and floor.

Top 20 U.S. Cities with the Most Bed Bugs

Here are the cities Orkin says have the worst bed bug problems:

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit Washington, D.C. Indianapolis Charlotte Champaign, IL Columbus, OH Cincinnati Atlanta Grand Rapids, MI Denver Baltimore Richmond, VA Greensboro, NC St. Louis Youngstown

Bed bugs may be tiny, but they cause big problems. From disturbing your sleep to being hard to remove, they are more than just a small pest. If you live in or near a city on this list—especially St. Louis—it’s a good idea to take steps to protect your home. Regular checks and careful handling of second-hand items can help keep your space bug-free.

SOURCE