Insect Invasion: 5 Wisconsin Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

If you don’t like creepy crawlies, this news might make you uncomfortable. A recent report has named Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as one of the top cities in the United States struggling with bed bugs. The report, shared by pest control company Orkin, lists the cities that had the most bed bug treatments from December 2022 to November 2023. Surprisingly, Milwaukee jumped up 15 spots on the list and is now ranked 25th in the country.

Bed Bugs: Small but Troubling

Bed bugs are tiny insects, about the size of an apple seed (around 3/16 inch long). They are usually red to dark brown and prefer to come out at night. These pests feed on human blood while people are sleeping. That’s why they are often found in beds, sofas, and other soft furniture.

Last year, a major bed bug outbreak in Paris made many people more alert about these bugs. Now, cities in the US are also taking extra care to control their spread.

Why You Should Be Concerned

According to Orkin’s expert Ben Hottel, many people only worry about bed bugs while traveling, but the danger is also close to home. These bugs can easily enter your home through second-hand clothes, furniture, or bags. If not noticed early, they can quickly spread around the house.

Hottel advises checking everything that comes into your home—especially if it’s second-hand. If you spot bed bugs early, it’s much easier to stop them from spreading.

Tips to Keep Bed Bugs Away

To reduce the chances of a bed bug infestation, experts recommend:

Checking your mattress, headboard, and baseboards regularly

Looking around picture frames and even electrical outlets for signs

Decluttering your home so bugs have fewer hiding spots

Being extra careful with second-hand items like clothes or furniture

Even if you don’t think you have them, regular checks can help you stay safe.

Top 20 US Cities With the Most Bed Bugs

Here are the top 20 cities in the US where bed bugs were most reported:

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit Washington, D.C. Indianapolis Charlotte Champaign, IL Columbus, OH Cincinnati Atlanta Grand Rapids, MI Denver Baltimore Richmond, VA Greensboro, NC St. Louis Youngstown

Milwaukee is ranked at No. 25 but has climbed quickly, meaning the problem is growing in that area.

Bed bugs might be small, but they can cause big problems if not handled early. Keeping your home clean, checking second-hand items carefully, and doing regular inspections can help you avoid these pests. Milwaukee’s rise in the list is a clear reminder that we need to stay alert—not just while travelling, but also in our own homes. Simple steps like staying tidy and inspecting your furniture can go a long way in keeping your home bed bug-free.

