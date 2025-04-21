Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Tennessee? Here’s What the Law Says

A new bill has passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives that would make it illegal for first cousins to marry. This move has sparked debate, especially because some lawmakers wanted to include exceptions under certain conditions.

What Does the New Bill Say?

The bill aims to ban marriages between first cousins in Tennessee. However, Representative Gino Bulso from Brentwood suggested an amendment. He wanted to allow first cousins to marry only if they first go through genetic counseling with a licensed medical expert.

Bulso said the goal of this bill is to protect public health. He explained that children born to first cousins may face a higher chance of birth defects. But he also pointed out that this risk is not as high as some people think.

Arguments Made for the Amendment

Bulso used a unique argument to support his amendment. He said that same-sex cousins, like two men or two women, can’t biologically have children together. So, according to him, there’s no health risk in such marriages. He also shared a study from the Journal of Genetic Counseling, which found the risk of birth defects in children born to first cousins is between 1.7% to 2.8%—relatively low.

He believed that if cousins understand the risks and get professional genetic advice, they should be allowed to marry.

Lawmakers Reject the Amendment

Despite Bulso’s efforts, his amendment was quickly shut down. Representative John Ray Clemmons from Nashville made a motion to remove the amendment, and lawmakers agreed.

After the amendment was removed, the original bill to ban cousin marriages passed. Only two lawmakers—Bulso and Rep. Monty Fritts from Kingston—voted against it.

Why Was This Bill Introduced?

Representative Darren Jernigan from Old Hickory first filed this bill. He said cousin marriage is still allowed in Tennessee because of a legal decision made in 1960. That decision claimed cousin marriages did not break any existing state laws.

Jernigan hopes this new bill will finally close what he calls a legal “loophole.” He believes it’s time for Tennessee to update its marriage laws in line with public health and modern standards.

What Happens Next?

Now that the bill has passed in the House, it will go to Governor Bill Lee for approval. If he signs it, the ban on first cousin marriages will officially become state law.

This new bill marks a major step in changing Tennessee’s marriage laws. While some lawmakers pushed for exceptions with genetic counseling, the majority decided to fully ban cousin marriages. The debate shows how lawmakers are trying to balance public health, legal rights, and tradition. As the bill heads to the governor’s desk, it’s clear that Tennessee is moving toward stricter rules about who can legally marry in the state.

