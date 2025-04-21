License Renewal for Seniors in Maryland: What You Need to Know

If you’re living in Maryland and need to get a driver’s license, renew one, or update any details, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has clear steps for you. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know, whether you’re new to Maryland, lost your license, or want to update your personal information. This article is only for regular, non-commercial licenses.

Renewing Your Maryland Driver’s License

If you already have a Maryland license and just need to renew it, you can do it online or in person. Make sure your information is up to date and you meet the renewal requirements. You’ll need to pay the renewal fee. You can find more info and the renewal link on the MVA website.

Updating or Correcting Your Maryland License

If you need to change your name, address, gender, height, weight, veteran status, or organ donor status, you may need a corrected license. Here’s how to handle these changes:

Address Change

You can update your address online using myMVA or at an MVA self-service kiosk. You’ll get a free change of address card that you must carry with your license.

Organ Donor Status

You can add or remove this online or at a self-service kiosk.

Height, Weight, or Veteran Status

Make an appointment online under Driver’s Services and choose “Correct My Maryland Driver’s License (Name Change).”

Gender Marker Change

Make an appointment and select the same option as above. More details are on the MVA’s how-to page.

Name Change

To update your name, book an appointment online. Bring the legal document that changed your name (like a marriage certificate, divorce decree, or court order). If your valid U.S. passport already shows the new name, no other proof is needed.

Before your appointment, make sure your name is updated with the Social Security Administration and bring proof. Wait 72 hours after updating with them before visiting the MVA.

There is a fee for a corrected license, except for the address change card.

Getting a Duplicate Maryland License or ID Card

If your license is lost or damaged, request a duplicate online or at an MVA kiosk. It will be mailed to the address the MVA has on file. In-person service is not available for this.

Lost or Stolen License or Permit

Lost License or Permit

Apply online for a duplicate. It will be mailed to your address on file.

Stolen License or Permit

If your license is stolen, go to an MVA branch in person. Bring proof of identity. This is only for cases where no information is being changed on your license.

Moving from a Provisional to a Regular License

If you have a provisional license and are ready to upgrade, visit the Maryland Graduated Licensing System page for full instructions.

Exchanging an Out-of-State License for a Maryland License

If you’ve moved to Maryland, you must exchange your out-of-state license within 60 days (or 30 days for a commercial license). Here’s what you’ll need:

Your out-of-state license (or a certified driving record if you don’t have it)

Vision test done within the last 24 months or take one at the MVA

Proof of age, identity, and Maryland residency (use MVA’s document guide)

Payment for the required fee

If you’ve had your license for less than 18 months, you’ll get a provisional license. If your license is expired for a year or more, you’ll need to pass both knowledge and driving tests. Learner’s permits from other states cannot be exchanged.

Exchanging an Out-of-Country License for a Maryland License

To exchange a license from another country, you’ll need:

Proof of age, identity, and Maryland residency

Your current or expired out-of-country license or a driving record with embassy verification

If not in English, the license must be translated by an approved translator or include an international driver’s license

Vision test (or bring one from a doctor done in the past 24 months)

A 3-hour drug and alcohol education course (if you’ve never been licensed in the U.S.)

Knowledge and driving test, unless you’re from specific countries like Canada, France, or U.S. territories

If your license is valid and from approved places, you may not need to take the tests. If your license is from certain countries (like Korea, Germany, or Japan) and it’s expired, you’ll need to take all tests.

If you’ve never had a license, you’ll need to get a Maryland learner’s permit.

Make sure to pay the required fees and follow all instructions to get your Maryland license smoothly.

Getting or updating a Maryland driver’s license may seem like a lot, but the steps are pretty straightforward once you know what to do. Whether you’re renewing your current license, updating personal details, or moving from another state or country, the Maryland MVA offers helpful online tools and guides to make the process easy. Always carry the correct ID and documents, and don’t forget to book an appointment for services that require one. Taking a little time to prepare will save you hassle later.

