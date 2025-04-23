License Renewal for Seniors in Tennessee: What You Need to Know

Renewing your Tennessee driver’s license doesn’t have to be confusing or time-consuming. Whether you’re renewing online, in person, or you’re a military member needing special handling, here’s a clear and simple guide to help you through the process.
What You’ll Need to Renew Your TN Driver’s License
Before you start the renewal process, make sure you have these essentials:
- Your Tennessee driver’s license number
- The last four digits of your Social Security number (SSN)
- Your Tennessee mailing address
- A credit or debit card to pay the $28 renewal fee
How to Renew Your TN Driver’s License Online
Renewing online is the fastest and easiest option. Follow these steps:
- Visit the official Tennessee DMV license renewal website
- Enter the required personal details
- Pay the $28 renewal fee using a credit or debit card
- Print the confirmation page – this will act as a temporary license extension
- Your new driver’s license will arrive by mail within 20 business days
How to Renew Your TN Driver’s License In Person
Prefer to go in person? Here’s what to do:
- Go to your nearest DMV office. Making an appointment or using a concierge service can save time
- Bring your current driver’s license and required documents
- Surrender your old license
- Take a new photo and provide a new signature
- Pay the $28 renewal fee
- Wait to receive your updated license by mail
Military Members: Special Driver’s License Renewal
If you’re an active-duty military member, there’s an extension that keeps your expired license valid for 60 days after discharge or returning to Tennessee. You can also request a “Code 30” marking on your license to indicate military status.
To apply for a “Code 30,” you’ll need:
- Notarized front and back copies of your military ID
- A copy of your active military orders
- Your current out-of-state mailing address
- Payment for the duplicate license:
- First duplicate: $8
- Additional duplicates: $12
Send your documents to:
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
Driver Services Division – Special Handling Unit
Attn: Military Coordinator
Browning Building, Room 253
1150 Foster Avenue
Nashville, TN 37243
Use zip code 37210 if using overnight mail
Extra Help When You Need It
Need extra help with your Tennessee DMV needs? You can visit the Skip blog or download the free Skip app on the App Store or Google Play. The app provides help with booking services and even lets you chat with their support team directly.
Renewing your driver’s license in Tennessee is a straightforward process if you’re prepared. Whether you choose to renew online or visit a DMV office, having all your documents ready will make everything faster and easier. Military members also have special options to keep their licenses valid while on active duty. Remember to renew early to avoid driving with an expired license.