License Renewal for Seniors in Tennessee: What You Need to Know

Renewing your Tennessee driver’s license doesn’t have to be confusing or time-consuming. Whether you’re renewing online, in person, or you’re a military member needing special handling, here’s a clear and simple guide to help you through the process.

What You’ll Need to Renew Your TN Driver’s License

Before you start the renewal process, make sure you have these essentials:

Your Tennessee driver’s license number

The last four digits of your Social Security number (SSN)

Your Tennessee mailing address

A credit or debit card to pay the $28 renewal fee

How to Renew Your TN Driver’s License Online

Renewing online is the fastest and easiest option. Follow these steps:

Visit the official Tennessee DMV license renewal website

Enter the required personal details

Pay the $28 renewal fee using a credit or debit card

Print the confirmation page – this will act as a temporary license extension

Your new driver’s license will arrive by mail within 20 business days

How to Renew Your TN Driver’s License In Person

Prefer to go in person? Here’s what to do:

Go to your nearest DMV office . Making an appointment or using a concierge service can save time

. Making an appointment or using a concierge service can save time Bring your current driver’s license and required documents

Surrender your old license

Take a new photo and provide a new signature

Pay the $28 renewal fee

Wait to receive your updated license by mail

Military Members: Special Driver’s License Renewal

If you’re an active-duty military member, there’s an extension that keeps your expired license valid for 60 days after discharge or returning to Tennessee. You can also request a “Code 30” marking on your license to indicate military status.

To apply for a “Code 30,” you’ll need:

Notarized front and back copies of your military ID

A copy of your active military orders

Your current out-of-state mailing address

Payment for the duplicate license: First duplicate: $8 Additional duplicates: $12



Send your documents to:

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Driver Services Division – Special Handling Unit

Attn: Military Coordinator

Browning Building, Room 253

1150 Foster Avenue

Nashville, TN 37243

Use zip code 37210 if using overnight mail

Extra Help When You Need It

Renewing your driver’s license in Tennessee is a straightforward process if you’re prepared. Whether you choose to renew online or visit a DMV office, having all your documents ready will make everything faster and easier. Military members also have special options to keep their licenses valid while on active duty. Remember to renew early to avoid driving with an expired license.

