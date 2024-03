On Tuesday, April 9th, from 6 pm to 8 pm, the Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) will host Cocktails for a Cause at The Harbour Club at WestEdge.

The event will include light hors d'oeuvres, drinks from the cash bar, and a surfboard auction. Tickets are $30, and 50% of proceeds go directly to WSF.

Tickets can be purchased here or you can RSVP by emailing hannah@warriorsurf. org.