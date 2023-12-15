The Riviera Holiday Soiree With The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
The Riviera Theater 227 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Get ready to swing into the holiday season at The Riviera’s Holiday Soirée! Join us for a festive evening of energetic and soulful big-band music with The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. Dance the night away, savor delicious food and drinks, and create unforgettable memories. The Riviera will be transformed with a lively dance floor, fabulous VIP tables, and lounge area for all to enjoy. Indulge in special holiday hors-d’oeuvres and additional food offerings.
Info
