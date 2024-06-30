American Jukebox 3: Hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s

× Expand Moranz Entertainment American Jukebox 3

Brad and Jennifer Moranz may have saved the best for last as they wrap up their popular summertime show “American Jukebox.” This third and final show in the series highlights all-new hits and musical renditions from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Some of the country’s most talented performers will take the stage at the Charleston Music Hall to sing and dance their way through three decades of musical favorites. Audiences can’t help but sing along to hits from Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, The Supremes, Whitney Houston, and many more.

Produced by Moranz Entertainment, “American Jukebox 3” runs for four shows only from June 28 to June 30. The husband-and-wife team behind the show have been working for months to put together a blend of musical entertainment rivaling a Broadway production.

“I think we say this every time, but this really might be our best show yet,” Brad Moranz said. “The performers are incredible, and the music is timeless.”

Showtimes for “American Jukebox 3” are:

7 p.m. Friday. June 28

2 p.m. Saturday, June 29

7 p.m. Saturday, June 29

3 p.m. Sunday, June 30